England, which was also aiming to make it three wins out of three, led 10-3 at the end of a ferocious first half in Cardiff, after the magnificent Tom Curry scored his first Test try.

Eddie Jones' side never really got going in the second half, though, and Hill crossed 12 minutes from time for Wales, adding to three Gareth Anscombe penalties as the hosts came storming back.

England was unable to respond, failing to provide a genuine attacking threat after the break, and Adams added a second try for Warren Gatland's side in an almighty battle as Wales stretched its winning run to a record 12 in a row.

Wales is now two wins away from a Grand Slam in Gatland's final year in charge.