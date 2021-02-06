WATCH every Six Nations match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Not since 1983 had Scotland beaten its biggest rival at the home of English rugby but the fired-up visitors out-battled and out-played Eddie Jones's defending Six Nations champion.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored the only try of the match, and as the rain lashed down after half-time, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg kept England pinned deep inside its own half as the Scots enjoyed a first Calcutta Cup success at Twickenham since a 22-12 success all those years ago.

Finn Russell and Hogg were the attacking catalysts in a match marking the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the old foes.

Rookie Scotland centre Cameron Redpath showed why there is so much hype with a promising display in a stadium that was empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

England was without five forwards but even accounting for that the penalty count was much too high and it was lucky only to be 8-6 down at the break.

The end result was a third Calcutta Cup in four years for Scotland, which had previously lost nine in a row between 2008 and 2017.