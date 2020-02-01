Talisman Sexton and former assistant Farrell were both adjusting to new roles at Aviva Stadium after the post-Rugby World Cup departures of Rory Best and Joe Schmidt.

But the Leinster five-eighth ensured it was a winning, if not wholly convincing, start to a new era for Ireland in Dublin, where new Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg fumbled when he looked certain to score in the second half.

It was Sexton who scored the only try of the match in the first half and his boot thereafter maintained an Irish advantage on a frustrating day for Scotland, with four Adam Hastings penalties proving to be in vain.

Gregor Townsend's men came flying out of the blocks and Hastings, replacing Finn Russell after he was punished for a breach of team discipline, kicked the first points with five minutes played, albeit after a lengthy stoppage as home debutant Caelan Doris had to make an early exit with a head injury.

But Ireland rallied in impressive fashion and led through Sexton's try, the new skipper stepping through a gaping hole in the visitors' defence to go over after 10 minutes.

A second Hastings penalty checked Ireland's momentum, but continued spells of Scotland pressure were not rewarded with a try, Farrell's side standing firm time and again in front of the posts.

Sexton's pinpoint penalty restored some daylight on the scoreboard, although a further missed effort moments later gave Scotland a lift heading into the break.

Optimism in the away ranks soon mellowed as the continued concession of penalties allowed Sexton to swiftly add another three points from 15 metres.

Scotland passed up a huge opportunity with less than half an hour remaining, skipper Hogg mishandling in the corner unchallenged when a try looked inevitable.

The play was instead pulled back for a penalty, which Hastings dispatched, and the Scotland number 10 then responded to Sexton's third successful penalty with his fourth to keep his team in contention.

But an inability to cross the try line to breach a stoic defence, and Ireland's sole try was enough as Sexton again kicked well when Sam Johnson foolishly barged Andrew Conway off the ball, before a dramatic late stand sealed a scrappy victory.