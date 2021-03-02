The 35-year-old laid to rest speculation over his immediate future as he agreed a longer deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Wednesday (AEDT).

Sexton, the 2018 World Player of the Year, is Ireland's captain and talisman, with the fly-half in no rush to hang up his boots.

"I am really enjoying my rugby and I want to keep learning and adding value to both the Ireland and Leinster environments," he said.

#TeamOfUs



✍️ 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ 🟢



Take a look through some of the best images from @JohnnySexton's Ireland career to date, as the Captain extends his contract ⤵️#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 2, 2021

"I am enjoying the challenge of captaincy and the added responsibility that it brings. My appetite for success is the same as it ever was and the ambitions of both the Ireland and Leinster squads match my own."

Sexton's impressive list of honours includes three Six Nations titles with his country, for whom he was won 97 caps, and four European Cups with Leinster.

Ireland's 2021 Six Nations campaign started with back-to-back loss against Wales and France before Sunday's (AEDT) thrashing of Italy.