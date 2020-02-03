The mercurial fly-half was axed for the 19-12 defeat to Ireland on the opening day of the tournament last weekend after being disciplined for a "breach of team protocol".

Head coach Gregor Townsend stated that the "door is open" for Russell to return to the squad, but he will not feature in the Calcutta Cup showdown with an England side smarting from a loss to France on Sunday.

Adam Hastings impressed after being given the nod to replace Racing 92 playmaker Russell and looks set to keep his place.

Wing Darcy Graham remains sidelined with a knee injury that ruled him out of the encounter with Andy Farrell's side at the Aviva Stadium.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Cornell du Preez, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Tom Gordon, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Sutherland, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backs: Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg (captain), George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Matt Scott, Kyle Steyn, Ratu Tagive, Duncan Weir.