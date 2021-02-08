Gregor Townsend drafted in centre Taylor, scrum-half Shiel and prop Rae for the round-two encounter at Murrayfield on Saturday between two sides on a high following winning starts.

Rae earned his only cap against Ireland in 2019, coming off the bench in a 22-13 loss.

Ewan Ashman, Blair Kinghorn, Jamie Dobie and Rufus McLean have been released back to their clubs.

Scotland dominated defending champions England on the opening day of the tournament, ending a 38-year wait for a win at Twickenham with an 11-6 victory on Sunday (AEDT).

Captain Stuart Hogg said they will remain grounded after regaining the Calcutta Cup.

The full-back, who was named man of the match in the defeat of Eddie Jones' side, said: "We are not going to get ahead of ourselves. We will enjoy this one, no doubt, but then it is on to Wales next week.

"We'll get back on the horse and ready to go because next week is another challenge for us and one we're really excited about."