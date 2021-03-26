Ollivon focussed ahead of Scotland showdown March 26, 2021 01:00 0:32 min France captain Charles Ollivon insists his side is only focussed on winning against Scotland, despite Les Bleus needing to win by 21 points to clinch the Championship.v WATCH Scotland v France LIVE on beIN SPORTS tomorrow from 7am AEDT | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Rugby Union Six Nations -Latest Videos 3:59 min 2021 AFCON Qualifier: Kenya v Egypt 0:32 min Ollivon focussed ahead of Scotland showdown 0:32 min Injured Kante withdraws from France squad 0:48 min Barty saves match point to survive Miami test 5:13 min AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Zambia v Algeria 1:52 min Outgoing Low guides Germany to win over Iceland 1:52 min German player tests positive ahead of Iceland game 1:24 min Liverpool reportedly prepares Suarez offer 1:01 min Stephens breaks 2021 duck at Miami Open 0:52 min Chiellini insists Pirlo not at fault for Juve woes