A 10th successive victory looked unlikely for Warren Gatland's side when Les Bleus went in at half-time with a 16-0 lead after tries to Louis Picamoles and Yoann Huget, with Camille Lopez slotting over a penalty and a drop goal.

Wales looked flat in the first half and made far too many errors in difficult conditions, with the rain driving down at Stade de France, but Jacques Brunel's side capitulated after the break.

Tomos Williams got Wales back in it on his Six Nations debut and a Huget howler put a try on a plate for North, who then intercepted a dreadful pass from Sebastien Vahaamahina to put Wales in front eight minutes from time.

Dan Biggar had come off the bench to put Warren Gatland's men in front for the first time before Lopez gave France a one-point advantage, but the second score from North was decisive.