Without a win in this competition since its triumph in Edinburgh four years ago, Italy has now surpassed France's run of 17 straight defeats in the Five Nations between 1911 and 1920.

Kinghorn scored two early tries to put his side in control and completed his hat-trick — the first by a Scotland player in the Six Nations — either side of second-half scores for Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris.

The final score in a bonus-point win for the hosts flattered Italy, which crossed three times in the final 10 minutes with Simon Berghan in the sin-bin.

Although Italy scored first through a Tommaso Allan penalty, Scotland was clearly superior and moved in front when a glorious cross-field kick from Finn Russell put Kinghorn over in the 11th minute.

Sam Skinner hobbled off in a blow to the hosts, but Kinghorn soon added a second try after a swift move from right to left.

Scrum-half Tito Tebaldi had been a late withdrawal for Italy and they also lost Allan to a head knock as their problems worsened, although the number 10 was able to return before the interval.

The result was effectively sealed seven minutes into the second half when Tommy Seymour's break pegged Italy back and Russell produced a neat grubber that Hogg dotted down with the fingertips of his left hand.

Kinghorn showed nice footwork to complete his hat-trick after good work from Jamie Ritchie and Harris added his name to the scoresheet before Italy rallied with the game beyond them. After Berghan had been yellow-carded after a string of infringements, Guglielmo Palazzani, Edoardo Padovani and Angelo Esposito all went over.

Kinghorn now boasts six tries in seven starts for his country. The wing missed the chance to lay on an early score when he was well supported, but soon had a smile on his face after being presented with two routine finishes in the first half. The 22-year-old then produced a stylish step to complete his hat-trick as Scotland surged to victory.

While Kinghorn has only been an international for 12 months, the longevity of Italy skipper Sergio Parisse was highlighted in this match as he made his 66th Six Nations appearance, setting a new competition record.