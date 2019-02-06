Hartley was left out of Eddie Jones's initial squad, with a knee injury keeping him out of the opener against Ireland as England enjoyed a superb 32-20 win in Dublin.

But the hooker has now joined his team-mates as they prepare to face France at Twickenham this weekend, and defence coach John Mitchell is keen to see Hartley back in action.

"It's good to see Dylan - he looks in great shape," Mitchell said. "He is an excellent advertisement for a lot of the guys.

"He's been our captain and a leader, and for him to come in, in the shape that he's in, is a credit to him. It's a great reference to others in the group because, ultimately, that's what we want. That's exciting, especially when a player at the camp is in good nick.

"It's been good to see him, good to chat with him, have an update.

"Ultimately, he gets two extra days a week in the programme so I think we should hope to see him feature at some point in the Six Nations."