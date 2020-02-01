Scotland went down 19-12 in Dublin but was on top for long periods as it chased a rare away win.

But the visitors repeatedly failed to convert territory into points, with their most glaring missed opportunity seeing Hogg — the new skipper after Greig Laidlaw's retirement — drop the ball as he crossed the try line with the scores at 13-6.

"It was just a schoolboy error. I'm gutted with how that happened," Hogg said after the match. "But I can't change what's happened now — I just need to get on with it.

"I've apologised to the boys, but what will be will be. We have to move on.

"It's bitterly disappointing to drop the ball over the line, but we got ourselves in some good positions there. After the forwards' hard work and effort, I'm bitterly disappointed not to finish it off."

Head coach Gregor Townsend could not hide his disappointment at the time of the error but added: "[Hogg] has played rugby for a long time — you make mistakes.

"You shouldn't be ranking whether someone drops the ball over the try line or drops the ball in their own 22, it's an error that you flush and move on.

"He was outstanding on the field today. I thought his energy, his decision-making, his kicking was excellent, and he's led the team really well the last two weeks.

"We will work to get better as a coaching group and a playing group. Stuart will bounce back very quickly from that."

Scotland is on home soil in its next outing, as it welcomes England to Murrayfield next weekend.