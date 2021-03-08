Ramos, 25, who made the last of his 14 Test appearances in November's win against Scotland in Edinburgh, missed the two opening fixtures of the tournament with a hernia issue.

"A new blow... Rendez-vous in six weeks," Ramos, who can also feature at fly-half, said on Instagram.

On Sunday, Ramos was ommitted from les Bleus squad for this Saturday's trip to England with Brice Dulin and Anthony Bouthier preferred as Fabien Galthie's full-back options.

Galthie's men have a game in hand on leaders Wales after their round three match with Scotland was postponed due to 12 cases of Covid-19 among their playing squad.

Ramos' club team-mate Romain Ntamack is set to return to Test action this weekend after recovering from a double jaw fracture as is Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa, who had suffered a knee injury.

Ramos is also set to be unavailable for four games with the 20-time French title winners including next month's European Champions Cup round of 16 and quarter-finals.

