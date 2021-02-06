WATCH every Six Nations match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Les Bleus missed out on the championship only on points difference in 2020, and despite missing the influential Romain Ntamack on Sunday (AEDT) they had little trouble in overcoming Italy, which has now lost its past 28 Six Nations matches.

Dylan Cretin, Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent crossed for France in a high-quality first-half display, with Ntamack's replacement Matthieu Jalibert on point with the boot.

Brice Dulin's try set the tone for an equally impressive second half, with 2020 player of the tournament Antoine Dupont and Teddy Thomas wrapping up a resounding bonus-point triumph, Luca Sperandio's superb solo try proving small consolation.

It took just five minutes for France to score the tournament's first try – Thomas's break resulting in a sustained push, which was finished off by Cretin under the sticks.

Jalibert added the extras and then made it 10-0 with a simple penalty, yet Italy regained some composure and got on the scoresheet through Paolo Garbisi's three-pointer.

Italy's work was swiftly undone, though, Dupont prodding through for Fickou to touch down.

Dupont turned on the style again moments later. Gabin Villiere pounced on Jacopo Trulla's error and found France's onrushing scrum-half, who displayed great awareness and unerring skill to tee up Vincent.

The television match official (TMO) denied Italy's Monty Ioane a try before the break, and the hosts' frustration was compounded when Dulin slid over in the corner after the restart.

Thomas's turn of pace did for Italy's defence again as he burst through to play in Dupont in the 52nd minute, with France's number nine returning the favour four minutes later.

Jailbert converted all three tries to maintain his 100 per cent kicking record, and Fabien Galthie was subsequently able to rest his star creators.

Sperandio latched onto his own kick to grab a consolation for Italy, but Thomas helped himself to a second to have the final say and take France to 50.