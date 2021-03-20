MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Wales led 30-20 with 10 minutes to play in Paris and had a one-man advantage after Paul Willemse was sent off, but Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were both sin-binned in quick succession and that sparked a remarkable turnaround.

Dulin touched down in the 82nd minute to secure a victory that leaves France needing another bonus-point win at home to Scotland next Saturday (AEDT) – a fixture pushed back because of a coronavirus outbreak in the France camp – to finish above Wales.

The incredible late drama followed an equally lively first half in which four tries were shared, but Wales's failure to see out the job means its fate is no longer in its own hands.