Wales steps up intensity ahead of England clash

However, Pivac has sensed a change in mentality from his side during their recent training sessions, with the coach signalling out captain Alun Wyn Jones as the epitome of this shift to a more intense approach.

"The level of intensity has noticeably gone up in training, certainly in the live stuff and it has been no holds barred," Pivac, who replaced Warren Gatland after the Rugby World Cup, told reporters.

"No one has been holding back. That tells me a big performance is coming.

"You've only got to listen to Alun Wyn during the week. The intensity is there in his voice and everything he's done in training. He's led from the front."

The game will be the first time Pivac has gone up against England as a coach, though he does not think Eddie Jones' team will hold many surprises for his side.

"With my background coming from New Zealand we look at England like the Welsh do," said Pivac.

"They're a strong team, one of the world leaders, and a very capable team as we saw at the World Cup against the All Blacks and last week against Ireland. They put away two of the top teams in the world comfortably.

"There is a healthy respect, but it's a game we're looking forward to. Me included."