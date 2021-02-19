Wales prop Lewis out of Six Nations

WATCH every Six Nations match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 25-year-old Cardiff Blues tighthead, who won the most recent of his 28 caps against Scotland at Llanelli in October, has been replaced by uncapped Sale front row WillGriff John, for Wales's remaining games against England, Italy and France.

The 28-year-old John was included in the starting XV to play Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations in Cardiff but that match was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wales has defeated Ireland and Scotland in its opening two matches of this year's edition, with both of opponents having had a player sent off.

Wales will win the Triple Crown if it beats reigning Six Nations champion England at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 28 February (AEDT).