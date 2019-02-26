Six Nations
Wales lock Hill to miss rest of Six Nations

Wales will be without lock Cory Hill for their two remaining Six Nations matches due to an ankle injury.

The second row scored the opening try for Warren Gatland's side in a 21-13 victory over England, but limped off a few minutes later after doing damage while dotting down at the Principality Stadium on Sunday (AEDT).

Hill will play no part in the trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland on 10 March or Wales' final match of the tournament against Ireland in Cardiff.

Adam Beard, who started the victory over France in Paris, replaced Hill and is the obvious choice to start against Gregor Townsend's men.

Wales is top of the table with three wins out of three, two points ahead of England.

