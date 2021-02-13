Wales denies Scotland in thrilling contest

WATCH every Six Nations match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After claiming a first win at Twickenham in 38 years by beating England 11-6 in the opening round last weekend, Scotland stormed ahead with tries from Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg in this one.

Rees-Zammit went over before half-time and set up Liam Williams to haul Wales back into the game, and it took the lead when Wyn Jones touched down after Zander Fagerson saw red.

Hogg put Scotland back in front despite its numerical disadvantage but a stunning solo effort from Rees-Zammit saw Wales follow up its win over 14-man Ireland last week with another success.

Scotland only conceded six penalties against England but had half that amount inside six minutes, with Leigh Halfpenny splitting the posts after the third.

Finn Russell restored parity and added the extras after Ali Price chipped the ball over the Wales defence for Darcy Graham to dot down in the 18th minute.

The hosts increased their advantage when Halfpenny spilled Hogg's kick over the top and the Scotland full-back took it over the line, but Rees-Zammit reduced the arrears before half-time.

Halfpenny sat out the second half because of a failed HIA (head injury assessment) and, after Gary Graham had a try ruled out for obstruction, Williams went over in the left corner.

Scotland was reduced to 14 men when Fagerson was dismissed for catching Jones on the head at the breakdown, and the Wales prop made it pay by scoring a third try.

The hosts responded with a sustained spell of pressure in front of the posts that culminated in Hogg evading Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins to cross.

However, Rees-Zammit showed incredible pace to chase down his own kick and score the decisive points with 10 minutes remaining.