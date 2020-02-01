Wales crushes Italy without conceding a point

Playing in its first tournament game since a fourth-place finish at the Rugby World Cup last year, Wales always had too much for the Azzurri, interim coach Franco Smith's side offering little resistance in a one-sided contest.

It was Adams and five-eighth Dan Biggar who accounted for all of Wales's points in the opening 40 minutes as they effectively sealed victory thanks to the former's first-half brace.

Nick Tompkins added a try on his debut and, after having one ruled out by the TMO (television match official), George North touched down to clinch a bonus point, before Adams completed his hat-trick after the 80th minute.

Italy's indiscipline put it on the back foot in the opening stages and three Biggar penalties gave Wales control.

Wales tightened its grip on the contest with a wonderful opening try of the tournament, putting the ball through hands to send Adams free down the left before the wing finished clinically in the corner.

If that was impressive, the set-up for Adams' second was nothing short of incredible as Biggar sent him over in the same area of the field with an instinctive pass through his legs.

After missing his first conversion attempt, Biggar made no mistake with the second to make it 21-0 at the interval.

Tompkins raced clear after a superb sidestep for his first international try on the hour mark and Wales did not take the foot of the gas.

North was denied after the TMO spotted a knock-on in the build-up to his 63rd-minute effort, but the centre secured maximum points for Wales when he worked his way over from close range.

There was still time for Adams to provide further reason to celebrate as he came in from the left and barged over to complete his treble in a match that provided little indication as to how Wales will fare in next week's meeting with Ireland.