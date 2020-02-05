Wales calls up uncapped forwards for Ireland clash

The defending champion drafted in Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake to provide cover for Elliot Dee, who has been dealing with a rib injury ahead of the key contest in Dublin.

Coach Wayne Pivac also added Dragons flanker Taine Basham to his pool, as Wales looks to build on its emphatic 42-0 home win over Italy that opened the campaign.

Youngster Lake captained Wales at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship last year, while fellow 20 year-old Basham had been part of Pivac's first squad for the match against the Barbarians in November.

Both players have been training with the squad over recent weeks, but they are now available for selection.

Dee, Owen Watkin and Gareth Davies are in contention to face Ireland having returned to training, though Josh Navidi (hamstring), Owen Lane (hamstring) and Liam Williams (ankle) are among Wales's injured players.