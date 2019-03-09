Tuilagi sparkles as England thrashes Italy

England's Grand Slam hopes were dashed by Wales in Cardiff a fortnight ago and they took their frustration out on the Azzurri with a ruthless eight-try drubbing on Sunday (AEDT).

The outstanding Tuilagi grabbed a first Test try for five years and claimed another in the second half as England maintained their perfect record against Italy, beating them for a 25th time.

Jamie George and Jonny May tries preceded Tuilagi's first score and Brad Shields' maiden Test try to seal the bonus point in a first half that saw Tommaso Allan's superb converted score bring Italy level, before England took charge.

Luca Morisi touched down for a second Italy try as they were more competitive in the second half, but George Kruis, Dan Robson and Shields added further tries in a rout.

Owen Farrell scored 11 points from the tee as Eddie Jones' side set up an intriguing final weekend, when it entertains Scotland and hopes Ireland does it a favour in Cardiff.