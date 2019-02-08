Toner ruled out of Six Nations after ankle surgery

The Leinster forward did the damage in the second half of the defending champion's 32-20 defeat to England at Aviva Stadium last weekend.

Toner will play no further part in Ireland's bid to retain its title after going under the knife.

The 32-year-old is also a doubt for Leinster's European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster on 31 March (AEDT).

Ireland captain Rory Best said: "It's a massive blow. Devin has been a big part of what we've created here over the last while and he's a great player.

"I would say that over the last 18 months or two years he's probably played some of the best rugby of his career, so to lose a player like that, the intellectual property that he brings around the line-out and the calmness that he has is a great thing to have around the team environment.

"So, he'll be a loss, as any great player is, but when these things happen it gives an opportunity for somebody else and I thought Quinn Roux was great when he came on. He showed a lot of physicality and he's been playing very well for Connacht. This is going to be a massive opportunity for him.

"It's also going to be a massive opportunity for James Ryan to also lead in that second row."