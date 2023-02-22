Tom Curry out of Six Nations after injury setback

Curry had been in line to return for England against Wales this week after missing time with a tear to his right hamstring.

But after making his comeback for Sale Sharks on Saturday, he injured the same muscle in his left leg.

On Wednesday (AEDT), England confirmed Curry would be replaced in the squad by brother Ben.

An update followed from Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson, who ruled the back rower out for the remainder of the tournament.

"It's a grade 2c hamstring injury on the opposite side to the one that he did six weeks ago," Sanderson said.

"It's a soft muscle injury that extends into the tendon. It's four to six weeks."

Sanderson explained the injury had been sustained after linking up with England this week rather than in the club match against Northampton Saints.

He attributed the setback to "something to do with the loading and the physical demands of an international camp compared to your club".

Defending the decision to involve Curry against Northampton, Sanderson said: "Tom knows his body and his mind better.

"This is not a guy who needs two or three games to warm up. He can just go straight in and be at the top of his game."