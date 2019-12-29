Slade set to miss start of Six Nations

Slade was forced off in the first half of Exeter Chiefs' victory over Leicester Tigers last weekend and sat out the 14-7 win against Saracens.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter confirmed the centre is facing up to two months on the sidelines.

"Henry has a small fracture to his ankle around the site of the plate he had put in a couple of seasons ago when he fractured it at Wasps," Baxter said.

"The prognosis of anything like that is six to eight weeks of healing time. There's no information at this stage that says it will be quicker or slower than six to eight weeks.

"It's not for me to say for which game exactly he'll be back [for], because things can shorten up considerably towards the end of rehab time or they can relapse at the end, so it's impossible for me to say."

England begins its Six Nations campaign with a trip to Paris to face France on 2 February.

Slade has made 27 Test appearances for England and came on as a replacement in the Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa in November.