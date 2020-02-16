Skinner, Fagerson join Scotland Six Nations squad

Exeter Chiefs second row Skinner and Glasgow Warriors back row Fagerson were not included in Gregor Townsend's initial squad due to hamstring and rib injuries respectively.

The duo have proved their fitness in impressing showings for their clubs and are in contention to face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico next Sunday (AEDT).

Skinner missed the Rugby World Cup due to his injury setback, having last featured for his country in a victory over France last August, while 21-year-old Fagerson has not played for Scotland since a hammering of Georgia almost six months ago.

Gloucester second-rower Alex Craig has been released from the squad.

Scotland will be expected to claim a first victory of the tournament in Rome following defeats to Ireland and England.