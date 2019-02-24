Six Nations over for England lock Lawes

Lawes limped off late in a brutal 21-13 defeat to Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Northampton Saints revealed that the British and Irish Lion will be sidelined for at least four weeks, ruling him out of the clashes with Italy and Scotland at Twickenham.

Lawes turned 30 on the day of a loss in Cardiff which shattered England's bid for a Grand Slam.

England will be hoping for more positive news on wing Jonny May, who left the field in a daze after taking a blow to the head.

Eddie Jones's side is two points behind leader Wales and one ahead of Ireland, which fought back to claim an unconvincing 26-16 win over Italy.