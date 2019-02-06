Shields returns to England squad for France clash

Wasps flanker Shields was not involved in preparation for the 32-20 win over Ireland last week due to a side strain, with the same issue keeping Ben Te'o out.

And while Te'o is again not included by Eddie Jones in a 25-man group as they step up training this week, Shields is back in the mix.

Launchbury was included last week but then missed out on the matchday squad after suffering a neck issue in Champions Cup action for Wasps last month. His return could be key as Maro Itoje is ruled out with a knee injury.

Cokanasiga, meanwhile, is involved again, having joined Shields on the sidelines ahead of the Ireland match with a knee problem.

Scrum-half Dan Robson is again in with a chance of collecting his first cap - he was among the replacements against Ireland in Dublin but starter Ben Youngs played the full game.

Co-captain Dylan Hartley linked up with the squad this week but, as he continues to recover from a knee problem, he is not involved, meaning Owen Farrell will again lead the side.



England squad in full:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Jamie George, Nathan Hughes, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Chris Ashton, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs.