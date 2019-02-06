Six Nations
Shields returns to England squad for France clash

Brad Shields is fit to return to England's squad to face France at Twickenham on Sunday, with Joe Launchbury and Joe Cokanasiga also included.

Wasps flanker Shields was not involved in preparation for the 32-20 win over Ireland last week due to a side strain, with the same issue keeping Ben Te'o out. 

And while Te'o is again not included by Eddie Jones in a 25-man group as they step up training this week, Shields is back in the mix. 

Launchbury was included last week but then missed out on the matchday squad after suffering a neck issue in Champions Cup action for Wasps last month. His return could be key as Maro Itoje is ruled out with a knee injury. 

Cokanasiga, meanwhile, is involved again, having joined Shields on the sidelines ahead of the Ireland match with a knee problem. 

Scrum-half Dan Robson is again in with a chance of collecting his first cap - he was among the replacements against Ireland in Dublin but starter Ben Youngs played the full game.

Co-captain Dylan Hartley linked up with the squad this week but, as he continues to recover from a knee problem, he is not involved, meaning Owen Farrell will again lead the side. 


England squad in full:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Jamie George, Nathan Hughes, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Chris Ashton, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Dan Robson, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs.

