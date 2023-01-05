Sexton expected to be fit for Six Nations opener

The fly-half went under the knife this week to repair damage done during Leinster's United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht last Monday.

Sexton's injury blow raised concerns over his participation in the Six Nations, but former Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman spoke to the number 10 after his procedure and revealed he should be ready to face Wales at the Principality Stadium on 5 February (AEDT).

"Sexton is quite confident he is going to be back for the first round," said Jackman.

He said: "He didn't have to get wired - it was a simpler procedure than we all feared.

"He is due back in four weeks so should be back for the first game against Wales which will be a huge boost for Ireland - he is delighted."

Sexton will retire after the Rugby World Cup in France this year, so this will be his last Six Nations.

