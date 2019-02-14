Scotland's Jones set to miss rest of Six Nations

Jones suffered knee ligament damage in a 22-13 defeat to Ireland last weekend and is unlikely to play any further part in the tournament.

The 25-year-old has returned to Glasgow Warriors for treatment and faces a battle to be fit for the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on 31 March (AEDT).

Hogg hurt his shoulder early in the loss against the defending champions at Murrayfield and the full-back is under the joint care of the Warriors and Scotland medical teams after visiting a specialist.

Scotland had already lost flanker Ryan Wilson for the remainder of the Six Nations earlier this week due to knee ligament damage.

Gregor Townsend's side resume their campaign against France in Paris a week on Sunday.