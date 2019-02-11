Scotland loses Wilson for rest of Six Nations

Glasgow Warriors captain Wilson did the damage early in the second half of a 22-13 defeat to Ireland on Saturday.

Wilson will play no further part in the tournament for Gregor Townsend's side, while full-back Stuart Hogg and centre Huw Jones will be assessed this week.

Hogg was withdrawn after only 16 minutes at Murrayfield after damaging his shoulder, while centre Jones sustained a knee injury.

Scotland travel to Paris to face France a week on Saturday when the Six Nations resumes following a rest weekend.