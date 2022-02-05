Scotland claims victory over depleted England

The hosts led the 140th Calcutta Cup clash 10-6 at half-time after Ben White crossed for a try on his debut.

However, England's Marcus Smith went over after the break, taking his personal tally to 17 points, to put Eddie Jones' side in control at 17-10 up.

But there was to be a late twist with the hosts awarded a penalty try after Luke Cowan-Dickie was penalised, before Russell held his nerve to secure back-to-back wins over England for the first time since 1984.

Jones claimed earlier in the week that Scotland was a "red-hot" favourite to beat England which, missing the likes of Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes through injury, fielded seven players boasting 10 or fewer caps.

Nevertheless, the visitors controlled possession and territory throughout the first half, with Smith breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute.

The hosts responded almost immediately with Darcy Graham embarking on a powerful surge, before offloading for White – on while Ali Price received treatment for a head injury – to cross just minutes into his Test career.

The right boot of Smith kept England within touching distance at 10-9 behind, and he gratefully received Ben Youngs' offload 13 minutes into the second half; powering to the line after a solid spell of pressure.

But momentum swung in favour of Scotland, which was awarded a penalty try after the TMO (television match official) ruled Cowan-Dickie deliberately knocked Russell's punt into touch with Graham lurking.

With Cowan-Dickie subsequently sin-binned, the hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage with the boot of Russell edging them back in front, and they held on despite a late surge from their opponents.