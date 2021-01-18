LaLiga
Rattez replaces Ramos in France's Six Nations squad

Montpellier winger Vincent Rattez was called up to France's Six Nations squad on Tuesday (AEDT) as a replacement for Toulouse full-back/fly-half Thomas Ramos.

A regular pick for coach Fabien Galthie at the start of his tenure, Rattez was a notable absentee from the initial naming of the 37-strong squad.

The 28-year-old, capped eight times, will replace Ramos, with the rugby federation not specifying why he was now unavailable.

Galthie will now have only two out-and-out full-backs in the squad: Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier) and Brice Dulin (La Rochelle).

The France squad meets up on 25 January for a training camp in Nice before a scheduled kick-off of the 2021 Six Nations in Rome against Italy on 7 February (AEDT).

