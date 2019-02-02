Murray rues Ireland's slow start in England defeat

Ireland won the Six Nations Grand Slam last season, but began the new campaign in disappointing fashion as Jonny May and Elliot Daly scored early for Eddie Jones's visitors in Dublin.

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Ireland v England

Although Cian Healy responded for the men in green, Henry Slade crossed twice in the second half to secure a bonus-point win for England before a John Cooney consolation try.

Murray felt the game was lost early in each period, describing aspects of Ireland's performance in the opening match as "flat".

"We started slow," he said. "We gave up a couple of soft tries and, against a team of England's quality, you're always going to be struggling.

"In the end, we were chasing it and gave up another couple of soft scores. Our start killed us. You can't come out here and start that slow and expect to win.

"We did steady the ship a little bit and got back into it. At half-time, the chat was good. But then we were a bit flat coming out again, which is not like us.

"It's very hard to put your finger on it but, against a side like England, you can't afford to be flat."