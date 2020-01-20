McCloskey joins Ireland's Six Nations squad

Watch Six Nations LIVE on beIN SPORTS from 2 February (AEDT)
Initially omitted from Andy Farrell's 35-man panel, McCloskey was added to the group ahead of a training camp in Portugal.
His inclusion comes after Chris Farrell missed Munster's Champions Cup win over Ospreys, the centre ruled out because of a knee injury.
"Stu has been playing well over the past few weeks," Andy Farrell said.
"Centre is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few backs picking up small niggles at the weekend, Stu is the form back who will now be added to the group to give us some extra options."