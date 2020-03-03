Six Nations
Six Nations

Mako Vunipola ruled out of Wales clash

England will not have Mako Vunipola back to face Wales, with the prop ruled out for the Six Nations encounter at Twickenham.

Getty Images

WATCH England v Wales LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia

Mako Vunipola is unavailable for England 's crunch Six Nations clash against Wales, which confirmed Hallam Amos could miss the rest of the season.

Saracens prop Vunipola was absent for England's win over Ireland last time out as he was in Tonga for family reasons.

While Vunipola was named in a 34-man squad to prepare for Wales at Twickenham, he will not now be involved in the fixture due to a medical problem.

Speaking to Sky Sports, England's forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said: "He's not with us due to medical reasons.

"I won't say injury, it's medical reasons, yeah [he's unavailable]."

Wales, meanwhile, confirmed Amos is to undergo surgery on a knee injury sustained playing in Cardiff Blues' Pro14 victory over Benetton Treviso on 23 February.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement revealed it is expected that the wing will also miss the remainder of the campaign.

News Wales England Rugby Union Guinness 6 Nations Mako Vunipola
Previous All Six Nations matches 'set to go ahead'
Read
All Six Nations matches 'set to go ahead'
Next

Latest Stories