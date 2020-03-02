Mako Vunipola makes unexpected England return

The prop had not been expected to be part of Eddie Jones' squad for the Twickenham encounter, having missed England's win over Ireland after travelling to Tonga to visit a seriously ill relative.

However, he is included in Jones' 34-man party as England begin preparations for the visit of Wayne Pivac's team.

Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Jack Maunder has been selected, giving Jones a third option at number nine behind Ben Youngs and Will Heinz, while wing Anthony Watson and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie were also named in the squad.

England bounced back from its opening-round defeat to France with victories over Scotland and Ireland.

England trails leader France - which faces Scotland at Murrayfield - by four points and knows defeat to Wales could spell the end of its hopes of regaining the Six Nations title.