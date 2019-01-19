Farrell - who this week was named England's captain with Dylan Hartley ruled out for the start of the tournament with a knee issue - sat out Saracens' European Champions Cup fixture with Glasgow Warriors.

Director of rugby Mark McCall confirmed to BT Sports that the fly-half required "a simple procedure" at the base of his thumb and his recovery could take up to 10 days.

While the timeframe is tight with the Ireland game on 2 February, Jones is upbeat over the influential 27 year-old's chances of featuring at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

"I came from Saracens, they had a good win," Jones said. "We're cautiously optimistic, he should be alright."

Jones and his players head for Portugal for a training camp before the Australian names his 25-man squad on 31 January to face Ireland three days later.