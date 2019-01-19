LaLiga
Six Nations

Jones 'cautiously optimistic' over Farrell

England coach Eddie Jones is "cautiously optimistic" Owen Farrell will be fit for the Six Nations opener against Ireland, despite needing surgery to fix a thumb injury.

Farrell - who this week was named England's captain with Dylan Hartley ruled out for the start of the tournament with a knee issue - sat out Saracens' European Champions Cup fixture with Glasgow Warriors.

Director of rugby Mark McCall confirmed to BT Sports that the fly-half required "a simple procedure" at the base of his thumb and his recovery could take up to 10 days.

While the timeframe is tight with the Ireland game on 2 February, Jones is upbeat over the influential 27 year-old's chances of featuring at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

"I came from Saracens, they had a good win," Jones said. "We're cautiously optimistic, he should be alright."

Jones and his players head for Portugal for a training camp before the Australian names his 25-man squad on  31 January to face Ireland three days later.

