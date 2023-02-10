Jones accepts Borthwick criticism with a warning

The Australian's former assistant took charge of the national team for the first time in its Six Nations opener, suffering a 29-23 defeat against Scotland at Twickenham.

Afterwards, Borthwick offered an incisive repudiation of his predecessor's tenure, suggesting England "weren't good at anything" under him.

Jones, who is now in charge of Australia, acknowledged the former Leicester man's comments as a fair assessment, and pinned his side's struggles on its transitional phase.

"He is probably right," he said on his self-titled podcast EDDIE. "That was part of the problem.

"We were trying to morph a team that had been a very good set-piece [side] and a very good kicking team.

"The way the game is played at the moment, that will win you games, but it is probably not good enough to be a [Rugby] World Cup champion.

"Expanding the attack sometimes takes away from your strength. They are going through that difficult period now where they are trying to get the balance right in the game.

"There is no doubt Steve will fix it. Keep blaming me, that is alright. I have got a pretty strong back and pretty strong shoulders to absorb that."

Jones further warned there would be tougher times ahead for his former assistant, however, highlighting the natural flaws brought by inexperienced faces to the team.

"When you are young players, inconsistency is unfortunately a part of your apprenticeship at Test level," he added.

"You get lapses of concentration. As they build their Tests up and build their maturity, they will be really good players.

"There is probably still a bit more pain to go for England, which is hard for the supporters and hard for the coaches, but I am sure they will get through it."