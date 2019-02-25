Maro Itoje's return to the England side could be hurried in the wake of the loss of lock Courtney Lawes for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Itoje missed England's 21-13 defeat to Wales with medial ligament damage, a loss in which Lawes suffered a calf strain that will keep him out for at least four weeks.

England cannot afford another slip-up in its final games with Italy and Scotland, and Itoje may well be called upon earlier than expected as Eddie Jones's team bids to keep its title hopes alive.

"[Itoje] is coming along well," Jones said. "I might have to give him the hurry-up, because we've lost Courtney.

"We've lost three of our best forwards and we've got to be able to cope."

England hosts Italy on 9 March before welcoming Scotland to Twickenham a week later in their tournament finale.