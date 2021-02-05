Italy's biggest rival is itself, coach says

WATCH the Six Nations LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Italy takes on France, which it lost to, 36-5, in the Autumn Nations Cup two months ago, with reigning champion England up next in a week's time.

"The real opponent is ourselves, it doesn't really matter who we play against," the South African coach said.

"If we want to continue on the path of growth we must first look to home.

"We are developing players to increase the squad at our disposal and bring home positive results with continuity.

"We have to try to play as we know how to. We try to progress. For the moment we are not at the stage of being able to think of the others before ourselves.

"We want to win, of course, but winning or losing doesn't really change what we have to do the following week (against England)."

Italy is on a run of 27 consecutive defeats in the Six Nations with its most recent win against Scotland in 2015.

Since joining the expanded championship in 2000 it has taken the wooden spoon 15 times, including last season.

"I have more confidence in the role of captain than a year ago thanks above all to the support I had from the team," Luca Bigi, who took over from long-time skipper Sergio Parisse, said.

"We are up against a France side that showed a very high level of rugby in 2020 with a lot of quality in its squad, a very physical scrum and important individuality between the backs.

"We have looked at their characteristics and focused on what we could do, staying consistent throughout the 80 minutes."