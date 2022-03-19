Ireland wins Triple Crown to pressure France

Andy Farrell's men went into their final game in Dublin needing a win to maintain hopes of edging Grand Slam hopefuls France to the title.

They did their job with an assured display against a Scotland side that will be disappointed to end the championship with only wins over England and Italy to show for its efforts.

Ireland now needs a favour from England in Paris to deny France a first title and Grand Slam since 2010.

Scotland looked dangerous during the frenetic opening exchanges but it was Ireland that established a grip on the contest.

Hooker Dan Sheehan peeled off the maul to open the scoring and the hooker twice attempted to barge over the line for his second try before prop Cian Healy eventually broke through the Scotland resistance.

A response from Scotland came courtesy of another front-row forward, the visitors getting a reward for finally putting over 10 phases together when Pierre Schoeman dotted down.

Outstanding covering defence from Hugo Keenan denied Stuart Hogg what looked a certain try early in the second half.

Hogg's failure to take that chance was eventually punished after Ireland's dominance of territory paid dividends, Josh van der Flier powering over to give Ireland complete command of the contest.

Ben White was sent to the sin bin late on for a deliberate knock-on, and Ireland took advantage to secure a bonus point through Conor Murray as it sealed a first Triple Crown since 2018.