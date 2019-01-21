Ireland loses Beirne for England, Scotland games

The versatile forward did the damage in a man-of-the-match display for Munster in a European Champions Cup win over Exeter Chiefs, which put the Pro14 side in the quarter-finals.

Beirne has been replaced by Quinn Roux for the clash with England in Dublin a week on Sunday (AEDT) and the trip to Murrayfield seven days later.

Adam Byrne will join up with the Ireland squad for a training camp in Portugal this week after Andrew Conway suffered a knock in Munster's victory over Rob Baxter's men.

Versatile back Conway will be fit to return to training next week ahead of the showdown with Eddie Jones's side.

Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath will remain with Leinster to feature in the Pro14 encounter with the Scarlets on Friday.