Ireland lays down marker with Wales thumping

The visiting side, aiming to go one better than last year when finishing second to France, led by 24 points at half-time and saw the job through despite dropping off for much of the second period.

Caelan Doris, James Ryan, James Lowe and Josh van der Flier all helped themselves to tries for world number one Ireland, which will face a far sterner test when it hosts reigning champion France next weekend.

Returning head coach Warren Gatland saw Wales' numerous issues up close in his first game back in charge, with the Dragons now on a four-game losing run in the competition.

Conor Murray's quick pass allowed Doris to cross over inside two minutes and Ireland had a second try soon after when a short tap penalty culminated in Ryan muscling over.

Johnny Sexton's successful conversions had Ireland 14 points up but Wales elected to take on a penalty – slotted home by Dan Biggar – instead of pushing for a first try.

Fly-half Sexton wasted no time in restoring Ireland's cushion from the boot and Ireland was out of sight when Lowe anticipated Biggar's pass and charged 60 metres to score.

Having already kicked over the conversion, Sexton added three more points from another penalty before Wales did at least show some sort of response early in the second half.

Liam Williams found a gap and dived under the posts soon after the restart which Biggar converted to see the host enjoy a prolonged spell on top for the first time.

But Ireland, forced into a late line-up change when Jamison Gibson-Park was replaced by Murray, cruised to victory after Williams was sin-binned for a challenge on Sexton.

Andy Farrell's side put that man advantage to good use as, after wave after wave of attacks, van der Flier dotted down between the posts to get the bonus points on the board.

Ireland has a huge showdown with France in Dublin next Sunday (AEDT), with that potentially a showdown for the title, while Wales travels to Scotland for its next outing in a week.