Ireland delights after ending France's winning run

It had been France's longest streak of victories but last season's Grand Slam champion was outscored four tries to one at the Aviva Stadium.

Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose crossed for the home side in Dublin.

In a battle between the top two in the world rankings, Ireland showed why it is number one.

Despite conceding an early penalty, the men in green had threatened the try line before cleverly tearing a hole in the French defence to allow Keenan to dash through to score.

Captain Johnny Sexton added the extras before Thomas Ramos booted his second penalty of the afternoon to trim Ireland's early lead.

France added an exquisite try to power ahead, with Damian Penaud collecting the ball inside his own 22, charging through midfield and feeding Anthony Jelonch, before accepting a return pass and sprinting through to score.

Ireland hit back with Lowe delivering what looked to be an astonishing finish in the left corner.

The diving Lowe dotted down with one hand on the ball and most of his body out of play.

A TMO check ruled he was off the ground, with Penaud's attempt to bundle the wing into touch failing to prevent the try.

Further replays cast doubt on whether it should have been awarded.

Sexton failed to convert, then France's Uini Atonio was sin-binned after an ugly and high barge into Rob Herring, who departed for a head injury assessment.

Ireland capitalised with the extra man, Porter marking his 50th cap by crashing in from close range and Sexton giving Ireland a six-point lead.

Ramos struck a long-range penalty to reduce the deficit but three more points from Sexton made it 22-16 at the break.

Ross Byrne, on for the injured Sexton, slotted a penalty in the 60th minute to extend Ireland's lead while Ramos hit back with a drop goal.

The game was Ireland's when Ringrose bustled in down the left to score and secure the bonus point.

Its championship and Grand Slam prospects are looking up, with two wins from two, while France must dust itself off and recover from this jolting setback.