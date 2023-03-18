BUNDESLIGA
Six Nations

Ireland lands Grand Slam in fitting Six Nations send-off for Sexton

Ireland sealed a third Six Nations Grand Slam with a 29-16 win over 14-man England on a day captain Johnny Sexton also became the tournament's outright all-time leading points scorer.

Sportsfile via Getty Images

France put the pressure on Ireland by moving into top spot with victory over Wales earlier on Sunday (AEDT) but Andy Farrell's side responded at the Aviva Stadium in the final fixture of the tournament.

Ireland was helped by a contentious red card issued to Freddie Steward on the stroke of half-time, at which point the first of Dan Sheehan's two tries and Sexton's record-breaking penalty had given the host a four-point advantage. 

Robbie Henshaw and Sheehan appeared to put Ireland completely out of reach before Jamie George's score gave England a glimmer of hope.

Only for Rob Herring to get the party in full swing in Dublin with a bonus point-clinching try late on.

News England Ireland Rugby Union Johnny Sexton Six Nations
Previous Five-try France overwhelms visiting Wales
Read
Five-try France overwhelms visiting Wales
Next
-

Latest Stories

>