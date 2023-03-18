Ireland lands Grand Slam in fitting Six Nations send-off for Sexton

France put the pressure on Ireland by moving into top spot with victory over Wales earlier on Sunday (AEDT) but Andy Farrell's side responded at the Aviva Stadium in the final fixture of the tournament.

🏆 GRAND SLAM CHAMPIONS 🏆



World #1 @IrishRugby do it in Dublin! ☘️



#GuinnessSixNations | #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/pllOCvAaIV — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 18, 2023

Ireland was helped by a contentious red card issued to Freddie Steward on the stroke of half-time, at which point the first of Dan Sheehan's two tries and Sexton's record-breaking penalty had given the host a four-point advantage.

Robbie Henshaw and Sheehan appeared to put Ireland completely out of reach before Jamie George's score gave England a glimmer of hope.

Only for Rob Herring to get the party in full swing in Dublin with a bonus point-clinching try late on.