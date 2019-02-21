Horne replaces Russell for injury-hit Scotland

Gregor Townsend has turned to Horne in the absence of Finn Russell, who was ruled out with a head injury, so Adam Hastings has to settle for a place on the bench.

Blair Kinghorn is restored to the side in place of full-back Stuart Hogg (shoulder), while centre Nick Grigg replaces Huw Jones (knee) at Stade de France.

The other change is in the back row, with Magnus Bradbury handed a Six Nations debut after Ryan Wilson (knee) was ruled out.

Scotland head coach Townsend said: "Injuries create opportunities for others to show what they can do and, throughout the past couple of seasons, we've seen a number of players really step up.

"All of the players coming in started against Argentina in the summer, which ranks as one of our best-ever away performances.

"On top of that there is cohesion forged through familiarity at club level – Magnus in the back row lines up with club-mate Jamie Ritchie, and Pete Horne and Nick Grigg are either side of Sam Johnson in the backs."

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Sean Maitland, Pete Horne, Greig Laidlaw (captain); Allan Dell, Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Josh Strauss.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Alex Allan, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Gary Graham, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Darcy Graham.