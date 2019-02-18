Hogg out as Townsend adds six to Scotland squad

Full-back Hogg sustained a shoulder injury following a challenge from Peter O'Mahony in the 22-13 defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield and will not be considered for selection for the trip to Paris in round three, Scottish Rugby confirmed.

Head coach Gregor Townsend may also be without Russell too; the fly-half was injured playing against Top14 leader Toulouse on Monday (AEDT) and faces a nervy wait to find out if he can be involved for his country this weekend.

Scotland hasave added six players to its training squad for the fixture. Fly-half Duncan Weir, Edinburgh trio Magnus Bradbury, Dougie Fife and James Johnstone have been drafted in, along with Glasgow Warriors front-row forwards Zander Fagerson and George Turner.

Injured Glasgow Warriors duo George Horne (shoulder) and Stafford McDowall (ankle) miss out, as do David Cherry, Murray McCallum and Jake Kerr.