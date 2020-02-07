Hogg not interested in mind games

England head coach Eddie Jones yet again started the mind games by referring to Gregor Townsend's side as "niggly" and a team that looks to "goad" opponents.

Back-row forward Lewis Ludlam also vowed that the Rugby World Cup runner-up will be prepared to go to "war" against the Auld Enemy in the second round of the Six Nations.

Yet captain Hogg says Scotland is only interested in giving itself every chance of retaining the Calcutta Cup, which it has held since 2018.

The British and Irish Lions full-back said: "Look, my job is to make sure I'm concentrating on getting my performance spot-on but also making sure the team is switched on.

"We're here for the right reasons, not listening to what others have got to say.

"We're concentrating on what happens within the four walls of our changing room and making sure we are focused and ready."

Scotland and England were beaten by Ireland and France respectively on the opening weekend, and Hogg is confident Townsend's men can respond with a victory.

"I think I've made it pretty clear I've got a lot of respect for England," the Exeter Chiefs man added.

"I've been fortunate enough to play for a few of their boys on Lions tours and they're world class.

"But we want an opportunity to turn them over. I fully believe in our team, that we can do that and we'll do everything in our power."