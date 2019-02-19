Henderson joins Ireland squad for Rome trip

Henderson was named in the initial group for the tournament, yet a finger injury kept him out of the opening two matches against England and Scotland.

But having made his return ahead of schedule for Ulster last week, the 26-year-old has been named in the squad to face Italy in Rome this weekend, along with Tadhg Beirne, who has also been out.

A citing complaint has been made against Henderson for an incident in the game against Ospreys.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that Chris Farrell had been in full training despite a head injury last time out and he makes the 34-man group, but not all of Ireland's fitness concerns have been eased.

Garry Ringrose and Rhys Ruddock are both suffering with hamstring issues and will continue rehabilitation with Leinster.

Meanwhile, Will Addison is not involved as he experiences back stiffness and remains with Ulster.