Halfpenny, Biggar resume training ahead of England clash

Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar are back in training for Wales, who hope to have the duo available to take on England in the Six Nations this weekend.

Full-back Halfpenny has not featured since November, having suffered concussion against Australia, while fly-half Biggar started in the win over Italy last time out but played only 20 minutes for Northampton Saints on Saturday before departing injured.

In a media conference on Tuesday, forwards coach Robin McBryde offered a positive update on the pair, although he stopped short of declaring them fit for the clash in Cardiff against England who, like Wales, have won each of their opening two matches of the tournament.

"Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar are training with us and hopefully will both be available for selection," he said.

"Leigh needed a bit more contact in training. He hadn't had enough last week - that's why he didn’t play at the weekend [for the Scarlets].

"We are building him up this week. There's no way we would put somebody in a position he's not comfortable with. Those discussions will take place later this week."

England head coach Eddie Jones said previously he was preparing his side to face the greatest Wales team in history, but McBryde refused to be drawn into such hyperbole.

"I'm not going to enter into those games," he said. "I'm privileged to be doing what I am. We know Saturday is a big step and we have to match England with the World Cup around the corner.

"We have got to stand toe to toe with them. Stats are one thing - we know we haven't been at our best in our first two games. We are going to have to earn everything against England. We have had a comfortable feel this week."